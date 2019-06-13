Rankin family and Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 95 acres on Coddle Creek Reservoir in Cabarrus

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has announced the conservation of a 95-acre family farm located in northern Cabarrus County. Alex Rankin, the landowner, worked with Three Rivers Land Trust to place a permanent a conservation easement on his family farm.
Conservation easements are flexible tools that allow for continued farming practices, while restricting the future development and subdivision of this important parcel.
“The conservation of this farm is great both from an agricultural perspective and a water quality perspective. Keeping this land undeveloped will provide for future farming opportunities as well as helping to protect the water quality in the Coddle Creek Reservoir. We are grateful to have worked with Alex to help conserve such a remarkable property,” states Executive Director Travis Morehead.
According to Three Rivers, in such a rapidly developing portion of the Piedmont, it is important to conserve lands such as this one for their significant conservation benefits both now and in the future. Last October, Three Rivers Land Trust completed another conservation project on the Coddle Creek Reservoir, protecting an additional 41 acres of land.
“In the last 9 months we have conserved over 130 acres of land that adjoin Coddle Creek Reservoir, a primary drinking water source for Cabarrus County residents”, states Crystal Cockman, Director of Conservation. “We are committed to working with property owners to conserve tracts like these, while they are still available”.
To learn more about how to protect property, or how to support Three Rivers Land Trust in the conservation mission, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.