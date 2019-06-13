Meeting on Salisbury Confederate monument “Fame” moving to Civic Center

“To accommodate the large crowd anticipated for the “Fame” statue public hearing on Monday, June 17, the meeting location, format and time limits have changed from standard protocol in the City Council Chambers at City Hall,” said a news release from the City of Salisbury. “The event will be held at the Salisbury Civic Center, 315 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave., from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Each speaker will be allotted three minutes to speak. Additional minutes cannot be provided from other attendees. Speakers are not required to sign in. Participants are encouraged to speak within the given time frame and remain civil and respectful as comments are shared.”