Mecklenburg County officials say flooding caused more than $3 million in damage to homes

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County officials say flooding from the Catawba River caused more than $3 million in damage to homes in the area.
Mecklenburg County Storm Water Services and Mecklenburg County Code Enforcement staff inspected 107 homes along Riverside Drive, Lake Drive and Riverhaven Drive for flood damage on Tuesday.
Officials say Catawba River levels started to encroach homes Sunday with the water receding during the day Monday.
Water levels over the dam at Mountain Island Lake reached a record level of 106.9 feet overnight Sunday.
Officials say damages to homes inspected are estimated at $3.3 million.
Storm Water Services staff inspected the structures to measure water levels in the following areas: living spaces, crawl spaces, garages, basements and mechanical equipment.
- The following is the preliminary report:
- 41 homes with water two inches or more in living space.
- 31 homes with two inches or more in crawlspace.
- 15 properties with water in garage.
- Four homes with six to eight feet of water in basement.
- 60 homes with had some type of mechanical damage (AC, water heater, etc.)
Mecklenburg County Storm Water Services staff distributed “After the Flood” information packets to assist residents.
Included in the packets are informative sheets with helpful phone numbers, evaluating water-damaged electrical equipment, cleaning procedures and a brochure explaining the County’s retroFIT Program.
Packets can be viewed online at Stormwater.charmeck.org. Staff will encourage residents to set up individual meetings to discuss their options.
Multiple field inspectors from Mecklenburg County Code Enforcement were on site in the Riverside Drive area Tuesday as the water receded, going house-by-house to inspect for the impact of flood waters on structures subject to the North Carolina Building Code.
The scope of damage varied widely, from structures with minor damage to structures that are not currently safe to inhabit.
The flood damage, as assessed by County code officials, is as follows:
- 46 structures with slight damage, but still habitable
- Five structures with moderate damage, but not currently habitable.
- 23 structures with severe damage, and not currently habitable.
- 27 structures considered destroyed.
When structures are not safe to inhabit, Code Enforcement officials have been posting “unsafe” placards with contact information for homeowners, when the homeowners are not on site.
As homeowners contact Code Enforcement’s offices, staff members are advising them on the specifics of their property and assisting them with starting the process of quickly obtaining permits for repairs, when needed.
Code officials also assisted in the restoration of power to structures, making determinations regarding safety on a case-by-case basis.
