Man wanted in Cabarrus and Rowan counties captured in Iredell

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted in Cabarrus and Rowan counties was apprehended by deputies in Iredell County.
According to a news release from the Iredell Sheriff, on Tuesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to request help in locating Joseph Fielding on outstanding warrants from Rowan and Cabarrus Counties for several violations of domestic violence protection order and firearm related charges.
Deputies H. Pennell, T. Lowthorp and Sergeant J. Younts responded to the last known address for Fielding off Fox Run Drive in northern Iredell County.
The deputies made contact with family members of Fielding, and learned he had left the home early in the morning, driving a white car. This information was relayed to other officers in the area. A short time later, deputy D. Caskaddon located the car approximately a half-mile off Wilkesboro Highway on Snow Creek Road.
Additional deputies responded and started searching for Joseph Fielding. Deputies used several resources including an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit, and a drone to search the area.
After an extensive search, deputies Pennell and Deputy Lowthorp located Fielding hiding in field off of Wilkesboro Highway. Fielding was taken into custody without incident.
Joseph Fielding received a $47,500 secured bond from Magistrate T. Thompson for the narcotics and weapon related charges. Fielding was ordered to be held with no bond on the domestic related charges.
