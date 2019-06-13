Man shot, killed in Shelby, homicide investigation underway

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Shelby Thursday afternoon.
According to the Shelby Police Department, officers responded to Melrose Drive in regards to a shooting Thursday around 2 p.m.
Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The man was identified as 19-year-old Artist Daeshun Torrence.
Detectives are actively investigating this incident and no arrests have been made at this time.
If anyone has information they can contact the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or if they wish to remain anonymous they can contact Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
