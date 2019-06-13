Knox students selected to play in Middle School Bowl Game

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two former Knox Middle School student-athletes have been chosen to play in the 2019 Middle School Bowl Game in Canton, Ohio.
Anthony Dodd and JyMikaah Wells, who will be attending Salisbury High in the fall, were selected to play by USA Football to play in the game on June 29th.
According to the organizers, the Middle School Bowl Game Series is where the next generation of rising stars come to play and play hard. Featuring five days of practice and competition, the Middle School Bowl Game Series are the final step for middle school aged athletes within the U.S. National Team.
Hand selected by USA Football coaches, the roster is comprised of the best middle school athletes around the country. To be considered, athletes must try out at a Regional, held across the country each spring.
To learn more about the series: https://usafootball.com/programs/national-team/ms/bowl-games/
