Kemba Walker’s basketball future in Charlotte still up in the air

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With NBA free agency starting on June 30th, Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker is still undecided where he will play in 2019-2020.
Kemba hosted his 5th annual basketball camp today at Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte and took time out to talk about his upcoming free agency.
“This is where I want to be but if it doesn’t work out, it just doesn’t.” said Kemba. “I’m prepared.”
That prepared is the potential of him leaving the team that drafted him in the first round back in 2011.
After making 3rd team All-NBA this past season, Kemba is eligible for a super max contract from the Charlotte Hornets and only the Hornets which is worth over $221 million over 5 years.
He did admit today that he would consider taking less from Charlotte if they showed that they would surround him with a better team.
With that being said, he also admitted that he will talk to other teams to see what they have to offer.
Free agency is a process he is going through for the first time in his 7 year career and it’s something he is enjoying even with all the stress.
“Having the opportunity to kind of be in the driver seat and having the opportunity to make a decision to play for different teams is exciting,” said Kemba. “When you know teams have interest in you, that’s cool.”
Walker never got to free agency after his rookie contract as the team gave him a 4 year, $48 million extension in 2014. He out performed that deal as he became a 3 time All-Star and this past season averaged a career high 25 points per game.
At 29 years old, he is in his prime and will get interest from other teams like the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. One thing is for sure, he will be glad when this is all over.
“I’m tired of answering questions about this,” said Kemba. “I’m excited though. I worked hard for this and I’m excited.”
Kemba will meet with Hornets owner Michael Jordan in the coming days as MJ makes his pitch at keeping “the Captain” steering the ship at the Spectrum Center.
