’I believe he’s still alive.’ Father holds out hope in search for 14-year-old along South Fork River

“This phase of the operation will again utilize swift water teams that will search by raft and on foot as the water levels have receded to just above 4 feet, which preclude the use of motorized boats in many areas of the river, a search by air with drones, and a use of sonar equipment in the area where Ethan was last seen in the water. This significant drop in water level, currently at 4.3 feet, currently has provided us an improved window of opportunity to search for Ethan,” an update from the Gaston County Office of Emergency Management read.