How 10-year-old NC gymnast with prosthetic leg is bringing her ‘sass’ to national meet

“Mostly I get a lot of stares,” Zoe said. “But some are actually brave enough to come up to me and ask ... I say I was born without a fibula bone. Or, if they’re 6 years old and under and don’t know what that is, I just say a bone in your leg. And I tell them they had to take off this part of my foot, so I’m only left with an ankle, and I wear a prosthetic.