Morganton hospital on lockdown as officials search for armed robbers, stolen city vehicle

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A search is underway for robbers accused of stealing two vehicles, including a Morganton water department truck, while fleeing from authorities Thursday morning.
Officials say three men were involved in a robbery near Carolinas Healtchare System BlueRidge. One of the men ran behind the store and toward the hospital, forcing a lockdown at the hospital, and the other two led police on a vehicle chase.
A shelter in place was issued at several businesses during the ordeal.
Officials say two of the alleged robbers stole a pickup truck and abandoned it on Mineral Springs Mountain. The third robber took a Morganton Water Department truck, officials say. The truck is a white 2008 GMC single-cab truck with a Morganton seal on the doors.
Police chased the two men in the red truck down Interstate 40 before the truck pulled off at Exit 113 and was abandoned in Mineral Springs.
The three men are still being sought.
According to a message sent to people who work in the area, the robbery happened on South Sterling Street. “IF YOU SEE OR HEAR ANYTHING, DO NOT APPROACH, SUBJECTS ARE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS,” the message read.
Anyone who notices suspicious activity is asked to call 911 immediately.
