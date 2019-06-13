Graduations scheduled across Cabarrus County for Friday and Saturday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cap and gown season is on display this Friday and Saturday in Cabarrus County. Nine graduations are scheduled this weekend with diplomas being handed out to 2,800 members of the Class of 2019.
A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis will hold its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2019 on Saturday, June 15 at 9 a.m. in A.L. Brown Memorial Stadium.
Cabarrus County Schools graduation exercises will all take place in the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center on Highway 49 in Concord on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15. Approximately 2, 500 students will graduate this year, including the members of the Early College High School class.
Friday’s schedule includes graduation for the Performance Learning Center at 9 a.m., Cox Mill High School at 12:30 p.m., Hickory Ridge High School at 4 p.m., and Jay M. Robinson High School at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule begins with Mount Pleasant High School at 9 a.m., Northwest Cabarrus High School at 12:30 p.m., Concord High School at 4 p.m., and Central Cabarrus High School at 7:30 p.m.
The district will offer live stream coverage of each graduation. More information is available at https://www.cabarrus.k12.nc.us/ccs.
