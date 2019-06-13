Family makes emotional plea to find store clerk’s killer: ‘This man was an angel to us’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family members and police came together Thursday in a plea for information in the killing of convenience store clerk Ismael Doumbia.
Doumbia, 50, was shot and killed by a masked person at a Shell gas station on Freedom Drive on June 3, police say. It happened around 3:20 a.m.
Doumbia was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
Crime Stoppers, police and the FBI are offering a combined reward of $15,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
“This is truly anonymous,” police said of any forthcoming tips. “Someone can provide the tip, receive the money and remain completely anonymous.”
Police described Doumbia as “a hardworking man providing for his family,” and said detectives are working around the clock to find the person responsible for his killing.
Doumbia’s family members worked through tears as they asked for the public’s help.
Doumbia’s brother, who admitted he could hardly form words, said the family was at a low point. “This man was an angel to us,” Abdul Cisse said.
Youssef Doumbia, Doumbia’s 16-year-old son, said he hasn’t been able to think straight but he’s trying to “push through” to provide for his mother.
“He wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend,” Youssef Doumbia said with tears streaming down his face. “Always wanted to see me succeed, never wanted to see me fail.”
Video of the incident was posted last week. Authorities are asking the public to continue circulating the video.
“Mr. Doumbia has given a lot to this community and it’s time for the community to give back to him,” police said.
Anyone who recognizes the individual in the video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
“I want to see this person bow to justice,” Youssef Doubia said.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.