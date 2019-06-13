Crime Stoppers: Police looking for thief who broke into west Charlotte businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The similarities between two west Charlotte business break-ins have police thinking the same suspect is likely responsible for both crimes.
Both the Subway and the Pizza Hut in the 3200 block of Freedom Drive were broken into last month. Police have surveillance video from both incidents.
The Subway break-in happened May 12. Surveillance footage shows someone using a large object to smash one of the restaurant’s glass doors.
“We think he tried to figure out to see if this business had an alarm and if it did, how quick would it be for the police to actually get there,” explained Detective Brandon Miller with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
It takes the man several tries to break through the glass. Eventually, he busts his way through and immediately sprints in to the store, hops the counter, grabs the register drawer, and takes off out of the building. The man got away with a couple hundred bucks, according to the report filed with the CMPD.
“It’s almost impossible to know where this guy went once he disappears into the darkness,” said Miller.
Another break-in happened at the Pizza Hut right across the street from the Subway. The Pizza Hut break-in happened May 25. Surveillance video shows a man using an object to bash his way into the building.
Detective Miller said police think the suspect in the Pizza Hut incident is the same man who broke into the Subway.
“We have reason to believe, just because of his method of entry and his body build and some other distinguishing factors, that we are linking this guy to both of these crimes,” explained Miller.
Surveillance footage from the Pizza Hut shows the suspect gain entry into the business. The man stole $100 from the Pizza Hut, according to a CMPD police report.
Police are hoping the suspect can be identified and arrested before he has a chance to target another west Charlotte business.
“There are several businesses around this area and we want to get him before he tries to hit on another one of these businesses.”
Miller said the suspect is believed to be about 6’1”.
If you know who the suspect is, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and get a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
