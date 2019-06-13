Cooling off tonight following a front on the move

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a cloudy and cool morning it's turned out to be quite a nice afternoon with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s, and just a little bit of cloud cover.
We don’t see much on the radar despite a front rolling through, although a tiny isolated brief shower will be possible through this evening.
Behind the front a drop in the humidity and clear skies will mean a cool night ahead, with temps in the 40s to low 50s by daybreak Friday, a cool start for the time of year for sure.
After that, Friday could turn out to be a top-10 summer day for the Charlotte area! Sunshine will dominate along with low humidity, a light breeze and plenty of sunshine. Afternoon readings will again run cooler than the mid-June average, topping out in the upper 70s to near 80°.
By the weekend, more typical mid-June weather is anticipated. Expect lots of sunshine with a gradual increase in the humidity level, especially by Father’s Day. Highs will be in the lower 80s Saturday followed by upper 80s on Sunday.
The weekend brings only a slight chance for a thundershower (10%), though a better chance may come Monday and Tuesday. By Monday and Tuesday high temperatures look to top out near 90° as well.
- Lyndsay Tapases
