Concern grows for 60-year-old Charlotte man missing since May

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 60-year-old Charlotte man is missing and police are asking for the public’s help finding him.
Otis Watson was last seen on Sunday, May 26, police say, and has not returned home. Family and friends are concerned for Watson’s safety and say it is unusual for Watson to not be seen or heard from.
Watson is described as being around 5′7″ and 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen on West Arrowood Road near Nations Ford Road. Police say they were notified of Watson’s disappearance on Sunday.
Anyone with information on Watson’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
