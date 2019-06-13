CMPD officer, already on unpaid leave in unrelated case, charged with simple assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) was charged with simple assault after a reported altercation at an apartment complex pool.
According to CMPD, Officer Alex Milhazes, 29, got into an altercation with a woman at the pool of an apartment complex on Lucy Jane Lane in south Charlotte around 6 p.m. Sunday. The report states Milhazes pushed the woman then “slammed a gate on her ankle.”
Police say Milhazes “identified himself as the apartment complex security officer.”
Milhazes was already on unpaid administrative leave since February 5, following an unrelated Internal Affairs investigation, CMPD said. There is no word if the simple assault charge has affected his status with the department.
Milhazes was hired by CMPD in July 2013.
Officials say a separate internal investigation is now under way to determine if Milhazes violated any CMPD policies or procedures in relation to the simple assault charge.
