Clouds and rain are out, sunshine is back in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last night’s rain is long gone, but clouds associated with that front are still widespread this morning.
But don’t judge the day by what it looks like outdoors this morning. As a secondary front rolls through the region during the midday hours, the clouds will clear and the sun will return along with a gusty breeze.
Today will turn out much warmer than Wednesday with afternoon readings close to 80°
After the breeze dies down this evening, it will turn very cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Friday could turn out to be a top-10 day for the Charlotte area! Sunshine will dominate along with low humidity, a light breeze and plenty of sunshine. Afternoon readings will again run cooler than the mid-June average, topping out in the upper 70s to near 80°.
By the weekend, more typical mid-June weather is anticipated. Lots of sunshine with a gradual increase in the humidity level and by Father’s Day, a slight chance for a thundershower, though a better chance may come Monday and Tuesday.
Highs will be in the lower 80s Saturday followed by upper 80s on Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday high temperatures look to top out near 90°.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
