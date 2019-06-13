Prosecutors dismiss all charges in Flint water scandal, plan to start over with new investigation

FILE - In this photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Prosecutors dropped all criminal charges Thursday, June 13, 2019, against eight people in the Flint water scandal and pledged to start the investigation from scratch. The defendants include Michigan's former health director, Nick Lyon, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was accused of failing to timely alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease that occurred in 2014-15 when Flint was drawing improperly treated water from the Flint River. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (Source: Carlos Osorio)