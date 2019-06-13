CATS solicits feedback for Pineville and Ballantyne light rail expansion ideas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bob Bischoff remembers a different time for Charlotte-area public transportation.
“We lobbed long and hard to get the light rail.”
He remembers when there was opposition to the idea of a light rail in Charlotte.
“Of course, times have changed now, all these people can’t wait to get it,” he says.
That includes the Pineville and Ballantyne areas – both changing fast with growing development.
In Ballantyne, a proposed 25-acre town center aims to transform this part of Charlotte, to include shops, restaurants, and two-thousand apartments.
That development will include a need for transportation.
Right now, CATS is looking two options to get to Ballantyne, both parallel to I-485. And to get to Pineville, two options as well - one on the 485 side of Carolina Place Mall, the other along NC-51. Details for these can be found here.
The next meeting to present this information to the public will be June 15 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Ballantyne Hotel.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.