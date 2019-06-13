Boone Police: Man arrested six months after alleged sexual assault

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man six months after a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted after taking a ride home from a bar in Boone.
According to the Boone Police Department, 27-year-old Quanshawn Tyquan Jackson was charged with one count of felony second-degree forcible rape and one count of felony first-degree burglary.
On Jan. 23, 2019, Boone Police received a report of a sexual assault. A young woman reported that she was assaulted in her home after taking a ride from a local bar.
“We take these cases very serious. We began an investigation immediately. We started identifying possible witnesses. We were able to locate some surveillance video footage from the area that was helpful. Our agency also submitted forensic evidence from this investigation to the North Carolina Crime Lab," Lieutenant Chris Hatton said.
Officials say the investigation culminated when the Boone Police Department received the results of a DNA analysis from the North Carolina State Crime Lab.
“When we submit evidence to the North Carolina Crime Lab for analysis, it takes time. Those results are a crucial piece of evidence in this case. These type cases are among the most difficult cases we investigate. I am proud of our work in this investigation.” Police Chief Dana Crawford said.
The suspect was identified as Quanshawn Tyquan Jackson. Jackson was arrested in Spruce Pine on Wednesday around 10:40 p.m. by the Spruce Pine Police Department.
Jackson was in the custody of the McDowell County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
“The Boone Police Department would like to formally thank the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and Spruce Pine Police Department for their assistance in this case,” a press release read.
