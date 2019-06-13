Big cleanup for neighbors along Riverside and Lake Drive in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A major cleanup is underway near Mountain Island Lake as families try to dry out and repair their homes that were flooded earlier this week.
Mecklenburg County says damage costs have soared to more than 3-point-3 million dollars. One of the areas hit the worst is on Riverside Drive north of Mount Holly Huntersville Road.
Riverside Drive on Thursday was filled with restoration company representatives, tow trucks, Duke Energy, and volunteer help. Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police also kept a steady presence to discourage looting.
These neighbors have a big clean up ahead.
“It ruined all the floors, two or three inches of water on the floors, the house is going to have to be redone," said Gilda Hood. “Good thing I like to camp.”
Hood is still without power. A representative from Duke Energy told WBTV that in some cases, like Hood’s, meters were removed.
“Our linemen have been working closely with Mecklenburg County officials to restore power as homes in the flooded areas are inspected and cleared. Mecklenburg County code enforcement has pulled the meters of a few individual homes that inspectors determined were not safe to be energized,” a Duke Energy spokesperson said. “As of last night, everyone who can receive power safely has been restored.”
There was a lot of neighbor-helping-neighbor that was evident on Thursday. More help from outside organizations is also making a difference.
“House after house, you know, covered 2 to 5 foot deep, some more.," said Mark Hinson of Monroe.
Hinson is head of a Baptists on Mission team that will be doing a lot of work in this area over the next few weeks.
“Helping people with any contents they want taken out of the houses, we’ll be taking out cabinet work, appliances, flooring, sheetrock, insulation. It’s all volunteer, all free, everything we do is for the Lord Jesus Christ."
Help also came on Thursday afternoon from the American Red Cross and the Charlotte Fire Department. They were passing out buckets filled with desperately needed cleaning supplies.
