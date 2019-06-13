Amateur Tennis Championship benefiting Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Amateur Tennis Championship, benefiting the Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation, is coming to the Queen City for the first time.
The tournament will take place August 16-18 at the Queens University Tennis Complex at Marion Diehl Recreation Center and the Jeff Adams Tennis Center. The event will be presented by Atrium Health and is sanctioned by the United States Tennis Association (USTA).
Registration is already open for all levels of play at TennisLink.USTA.com. The tournament ID number is 700125019 and should be entered when registering.
“Bringing a tournament of this caliber to Charlotte provides an opportunity for local tennis players to showcase their talent and creates an environment that embraces and engages the community,” said Malcolm Graham, Tournament Director. “The tournament will feature singles, doubles, mixed doubles and wheelchair matches. The entire community is invited and all proceeds will benefit the Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation.”
Event officials say the goal of the championship is “to expose the local community to the sport of tennis through a community-focused tournament open to players of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.”
In addition to action-packed matches, the tournament weekend will also feature:
- Kids Activities + Clinics
- Food Trucks
- Town Hall
- Sunday Brunch
Additional sponsors along with Atrium Health include: Ally Bank, AT&T, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Charlotte Tennis Association, Food Lion, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, Sherman Financial Group, United States Tennis Association and the YMCA of Greater Charlotte. WBTV is the tournament’s official media partner.
“Tennis is a universal sport. I encourage the Charlotte community to pick up a racquet, register for the tournament, participate in a clinic or join us for brunch,” Graham said. “This is a very special weekend that will offer something for the entire family.“
For more information about the Charlotte Amateur Tennis Championship, you can visit cghfoundation.org/events, or contact Tournament Director Malcolm Graham at (704) 576-4568.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.