Wingate Police chief suddenly resigns, town officials confirm

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The now-former Chief of Police for Wingate, Donnie Gay, resigned from his position in early June, town officials confirmed to WBTV.
“Mr. Gay resigned his position with the town and anything past that discussion is a personnel issue and cannot be discussed,” wrote Interim Town Manager of Wingate, Brad Sellers.
Sellers said Gay, who was hired on with the department in 2013, resigned on June 5. He said he could not give further details about the circumstances surrounding Gay’s resignation.
According to the separation agreement, Gay will receive 8 weeks salary, 237.75 paid vacation hours and 3 months of health insurance following his departure. Gay also signed a wavier releasing the town from any further claim.
In his resignation letter, Gay wrote, in part:
“Wingate has been home to me for over a decade and it’s with a heavy heart that I resign effective immediately. Moreover, it can also be said that I loved my job and wanted nothing more than to keep it. I enjoyed my time working with our university students and staff. Our citizens, my officers, and board members alike but the time has come for me to move on. I’ll miss the people whom I’ve worked with for so long and cherish the opportunity that was given to me in 2013 when I was promoted to chief of police.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.