Wingate Police chief suddenly resigns, town officials confirm

“Wingate has been home to me for over a decade and it’s with a heavy heart that I resign effective immediately. Moreover, it can also be said that I loved my job and wanted nothing more than to keep it. I enjoyed my time working with our university students and staff. Our citizens, my officers, and board members alike but the time has come for me to move on. I’ll miss the people whom I’ve worked with for so long and cherish the opportunity that was given to me in 2013 when I was promoted to chief of police.”