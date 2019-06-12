Union Academy headmaster will not return after contract expires

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say the headmaster at Union Academy charter school will not return after her contract expires at the end of June.
According to the Board Chair for Union Academy, Dr. Ann Walters’ contract expires at the end of the month.
Officials say the Board of Directors does not discuss individual personnel matters and cannot comment on the circumstances around Dr. Walters’ departure.
The board says Dr. Walters will be employed by Union Academy until the end of June when her contract expires. Her current duties have been reassigned and discussed with her.
“We wish Dr. Walters the very best of luck and thank her for her many years of service to Union Academy,” a statement from the Board Chair read. “Union Academy is in great shape and poised to continue down the path of excellence. The Board looks forward to continuing to work with the school as we fill this important role with its students, faculty, staff, families, and the community in mind.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.