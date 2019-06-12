Tiger cub at Zootastic Park named in honor of fallen Mooresville officer

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A 7-week-old tiger cub, that was just introduced to the public last week, has officially been named after fallen Mooresville police officer Jordan Sheldon.
Scottie Brown with Zootastic Park in Troutman confirmed the park named the cub “Officer Sheldon.”
The idea of naming the tiger cub after Officer Sheldon came up organically through family members who are friends with Sheldon’s fiancée, said Brown.
After asking permission, Brown said Officer Sheldon’s fiancée and family were honored to have the cub carry Jordan’s name forward.
Brown said Zootastic Park will be setting up a donation at the park to help officer Sheldon’s fiancée. The two were building a house together and Brown hopes the funds collected for her will help finish what they started.
