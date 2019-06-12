Three teens, including one in wheelchair, charged with car break-in at Salisbury hotel

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury police officer on routine patrol checking the parking lots of hotels near I-85 caught three teens breaking into a car.
According to the report, Officer T. J. Meadows saw the three in the Marriott parking lot just off E. Innes Street just after 2:30 am on Tuesday. The three were standing at a Chevy Blazer that appeared to have been entered.
When the teens spotted the police car, they began to run, with one teen pushing another who was in a wheelchair.
The officer caught Raeqwon Turner, 16, of Salisbury, and Jameon Sanders, 18, of Salisbury. Sanders is wheelchair-bound following an incident in which he was shot in East Spencer in 2018.
A third teen, 14, had gotten away, but then came back.
Turner and Sanders were both charged with resisting police and breaking into a motor vehicle. Sanders was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The 14-year-old is reported to be related to Sanders.
Bond for both Turner and Sanders was set at $10,000.
Police routinely patrol the parking lots on the area of East Innes following a rash of break-ins that occurred last year.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.