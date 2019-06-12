Three NC residents arrested on voter fraud charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people have been arrested on voter fraud charges after the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began an investigation into allegations of election law violations in May at the request of the NC State Board of Elections (NCSBE).
Officials determined that three eastern North Carolina residents used fraudulent addresses to vote in the May 2018 primary election. The investigation also found one of those individuals voted twice in that election.
On Wednesday, Goldsboro residents 31-year-old Terrell William Graham and 55-year-old David Edward Williams were each charged with corruptly taking the oath prescribed to voters.
Graham has a $5,000 secured bond and Williams has a $1,000 unsecured bond. Both are in the custody of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say New Bern resident 19-year-old Keymonti Winn-Hocutt was charged with one count of corruptly taking the oath prescribed to voters and one count of double voting.
Winn-Hocutt has an unknown bond at this time. Winn-Hocutt is in the custody of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.
“The NCSBE and SBI would like to thank the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Goldsboro Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance as well as the Wayne County Board of Elections for notifying State Board of Elections investigators about possible election violations during the early voting period before the May 2018 primary,” a press release read.
