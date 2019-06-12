’This is a cruel process,’ Jahzion Wilson murder trial continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The trial against a teenager accused of killing a 21-year-old baseball player in Charlotte continues.
Jahzion Wilson is on trial for robbing and killing Zachary Finch in June 2017.
On Wednesday, both the state and the defense rested and closing arguments were set for Thursday morning.
Jahzion Wilson, the accused killer, has turned down two plea offers already and faces a murder charge if found guilty.
“We were shocked that he was going to take a chance,” said Tara Finch, the mother of of Zachary.
Police say Zachary Finch planned to purchase a cell phone using the ‘Let Go’ app, but say when he went to meet the sellers he was robbed and killed.
“This is a cruel process to put families through this. To make you relive this nightmare and make you listen to evidence about how your child was killed,” said Finch.
On Monday, Tara Finch testified that she had asked her son not to go meet the sellers that day in June of 2017.
On Wednesday, the girlfriend of Jahzion Wilson at the time, testified that she and Wilson had exchanged texts shortly after Finch was murdered.
In those messages, Wilson’s former girlfriend says they were talking about the robbery and murder of Zachary Finch at the Arbor Glenn Apartments.
The co-defendant, Damonte McCain, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge last year and as a part of that deal, he was asked to testify against Wilson if needed. That did not happen.
The defense did not call any witnesses.
Once closing arguments are complete, the jury will be given instructions to begin deliberations.
“I am just praying for it. I think the state is doing a very good job but you never know what is going to happen. We just pray the jury makes the right decision.”
