Summer Feeding Program begins in Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Community sites• Cross Ministries, 201 W. D Ave., June 12-July 18, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays only, lunch at 11:15 a.m.• Clancy Hills Apartments, 100 Clancy St., June 12-July 26 (no service July 3), lunch at 11:15 a.m.• Defenders Sports Academy, 603 E. Main St., Cleveland, June 12-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.• Emmanuel Youth Experience, 306 Barbour St., East Spencer, June 24-28 and July 22-26, breakfast and lunch, 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.• Enochville Elementary School, 925 N. Enochville Ave., China Grove, June 13-July 25, Tuesdays and Thursdays only, lunch at 11:30 a.m.• First Presbyterian Church, 308 W. Fisher St., June 12-July 26, lunch, 12:40 p.m.• Granite Quarry Elementary, 118 S. Walnut GQ St., June 18-July 18, Tuesdays and Thursdays only, lunch at 11:30 a.m.• J. Fred Corriher Jr. YMCA, 950 Kimball Road, China Grove, June 12-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 8:30 a.m. and noon.• J.F. Hurley Family YMCA, 828 Jake Alexander Blvd. W., June 12-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 8:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.• Knox Middle School, 1625 Park Road W., June 17-July 26, Monday-Thursday, breakfast and lunch, 8:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.• Miller Recreation Teen Center, 1402 W. Bank St., June 12-July 26, lunch, 12:15 p.m.• Miller’s Ferry Fire Department, 2650 Long Ferry Road, June 12-July 26, lunch, 11:15 a.m.• Patterson Farm Market, 10390 Caldwell Road, Mount Ulla, June 12-July 26 (no service June 24 and July 1, 8 and 22), lunch at noon.• Rowan Housing Authority, Grant Street Community Center, 300 Grant St., East Spencer, June 17-July 25, Monday-Thursday, breakfast and lunch, 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.• Rowan Housing Authority, Running Brook Community Center, 2200 Running Brook Drive, Kannapolis, June 17-July 25, Monday-Thursday, breakfast and lunch, 9:25 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.• Ro-Well Apartments, 923 China Grove Highway, Rockwell, June 12-July 26, lunch, 11 a.m.• S&H Youth and Adult Services, 714 S. Main St., June 17-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 10 a.m. and 1:10 p.m.• Saleeby-Fisher YMCA, 790 Crescent Road, Rockwell, June 12-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 7:40 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.• Salisbury Housing, 1042 E. Lafayette St., June 12-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 9 a.m. and noon.• Salisbury Housing, Linn Lane Apartments shelter, June 12-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 9 a.m. and noon.• Salisbury Housing, Brookview Apartments, 711 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., June 12-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.• Salisbury Housing, Pine Hill Apartments, 410 W. 15th St., June 12-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 9:40 a.m. and 12:40 p.m.• Save the Children Community Center, 102 S. Long St., East Spencer, June 12-July 26, lunch, 12:45 p.m.• Shive Elementary School, 655 Holshouser Road, Rockwell, June 11 and 12, breakfast and lunch, 8 a.m. and noon.• The Salvation Army, 620 Bringle Ferry Road, June 12-July 26, lunch, 11:45 a.m.• Zion Hills Apartments, 1614 Standish St., June 20-July 26, lunch, 10:30 a.m.