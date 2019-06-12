Summer Feeding Program begins in Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - You may have heard the phrase “the wheels on the bus go round and round,” but in Rowan County on Wednesday, the bus was singing a different tune that went “the meals on the bus are yum, yum, yum.”
It’s called the “Yum Yum” bus, and it’s one of several running all summer to make sure kids get good meals, even when school is out.
It’s an old school bus with a new mission. On Wednesday morning the Yum Yum bus rolled in at the Rowan County Health Department.
Michael Davis has been driving it for years.
“I love the fact that the kids have somewhere to come and eat during the summer, a lot of times kids don’t have a place to go and eat when school is out, so we can offer them that," Davis said.
“We’re like that bridge from when school ends to when it starts again, parents don’t feel that pinch on their pocketbook when they have to get more groceries, we bring our vehicles out and kids get a hot meal," said School Nutrition Director Lisa Altmann.
The Yum Yum Bus is one of several vehicles that will travel all over the county to 130 site locations during the summer.
The brightly wrapped Yum Yum bus used to be a school bus, but the seats were pulled, and tables installed so that kids could come inside, take a seat, and enjoy lunch.
“It’s kind of like a little café on wheels," Altmann added.
The meals are nutritious, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t good.
“We go the extra effort to get input from students and children that have eaten on this program and getting what they like, likes and dislikes," Altmann said.
That keeps them from wasting food.
On Wednesday, the Salisbury dippers, corn, and fruit was a hit. 10-year-old Aidan was enjoying his first meal on the bus.
“I’ve never actually seen a bus where you could get free food for kids," Aidan said.
Michael Davis says he loves the feedback he gets every day.
“The words thank you are not used a lot but we hear it a lot, so that’s a blessing," Davis added.
Here is a schedule for the Summer Feeding Program:
Community sites• Cross Ministries, 201 W. D Ave., June 12-July 18, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays only, lunch at 11:15 a.m.• Clancy Hills Apartments, 100 Clancy St., June 12-July 26 (no service July 3), lunch at 11:15 a.m.• Defenders Sports Academy, 603 E. Main St., Cleveland, June 12-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.• Emmanuel Youth Experience, 306 Barbour St., East Spencer, June 24-28 and July 22-26, breakfast and lunch, 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.• Enochville Elementary School, 925 N. Enochville Ave., China Grove, June 13-July 25, Tuesdays and Thursdays only, lunch at 11:30 a.m.• First Presbyterian Church, 308 W. Fisher St., June 12-July 26, lunch, 12:40 p.m.• Granite Quarry Elementary, 118 S. Walnut GQ St., June 18-July 18, Tuesdays and Thursdays only, lunch at 11:30 a.m.• J. Fred Corriher Jr. YMCA, 950 Kimball Road, China Grove, June 12-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 8:30 a.m. and noon.• J.F. Hurley Family YMCA, 828 Jake Alexander Blvd. W., June 12-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 8:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.• Knox Middle School, 1625 Park Road W., June 17-July 26, Monday-Thursday, breakfast and lunch, 8:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.• Miller Recreation Teen Center, 1402 W. Bank St., June 12-July 26, lunch, 12:15 p.m.• Miller’s Ferry Fire Department, 2650 Long Ferry Road, June 12-July 26, lunch, 11:15 a.m.• Patterson Farm Market, 10390 Caldwell Road, Mount Ulla, June 12-July 26 (no service June 24 and July 1, 8 and 22), lunch at noon.• Rowan Housing Authority, Grant Street Community Center, 300 Grant St., East Spencer, June 17-July 25, Monday-Thursday, breakfast and lunch, 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.• Rowan Housing Authority, Running Brook Community Center, 2200 Running Brook Drive, Kannapolis, June 17-July 25, Monday-Thursday, breakfast and lunch, 9:25 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.• Ro-Well Apartments, 923 China Grove Highway, Rockwell, June 12-July 26, lunch, 11 a.m.• S&H Youth and Adult Services, 714 S. Main St., June 17-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 10 a.m. and 1:10 p.m.• Saleeby-Fisher YMCA, 790 Crescent Road, Rockwell, June 12-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 7:40 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.• Salisbury Housing, 1042 E. Lafayette St., June 12-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 9 a.m. and noon.• Salisbury Housing, Linn Lane Apartments shelter, June 12-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 9 a.m. and noon.• Salisbury Housing, Brookview Apartments, 711 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., June 12-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.• Salisbury Housing, Pine Hill Apartments, 410 W. 15th St., June 12-July 26, breakfast and lunch, 9:40 a.m. and 12:40 p.m.• Save the Children Community Center, 102 S. Long St., East Spencer, June 12-July 26, lunch, 12:45 p.m.• Shive Elementary School, 655 Holshouser Road, Rockwell, June 11 and 12, breakfast and lunch, 8 a.m. and noon.• The Salvation Army, 620 Bringle Ferry Road, June 12-July 26, lunch, 11:45 a.m.• Zion Hills Apartments, 1614 Standish St., June 20-July 26, lunch, 10:30 a.m.
Mobile meals• Ashley’s Mobile Home Park, Cedar Drive and Ashley Drive, June 12-July 26, lunch, 12:15 p.m.• Benchmark Apartments, 848 Lillian St., China Grove, June 12-July 26, lunch, 12:45 p.m.• Celebration Drive and Carpenter’s Circle, June 12-July 26, lunch, noon.• Dunnsview Drive and Harris Granite Road, June 12-July 26, lunch, 12:45 p.m.• Harrison Road and Independence Drive, June 12-July 26, lunch, 11:15 a.m.• Laurel Pointe Apartments, 100 Laurel Pointe Circle, June 12-July 26, lunch, 10:30 a.m.• Lowder Mobile Home Park North, 225 U.S. 29 N., China Grove, June 12-July 26, lunch, 1:15 p.m.• Lowder Mobile Home Park South, 320 U.S. 29 S., China Grove, June 12-July 26, lunch, 1:15 p.m.• Matika Mobile Home Park, Airport Road and Sarah Ellen Lane, June 12-July 26, lunch, 11:45 a.m.• Mobile Village Mobile Home Park, 228 Dollie Circle, June 12-July 26, lunch, 1 p.m.• Needmore Road and Erwin Temple Church Road, Woodleaf, June 12-July 26, lunch, 10 a.m.• Oakland Meadows Mobile Home Park, 775 Airport Road, June 12-July 26, lunch, 10:45 a.m.• Oak Haven Mobile Home Park, 775 Airport Roard, June 12-July 26, lunch, 12:30 p.m.• Oak Mountain Mobile Home Park, Oak Mountain and Goodnight roads, June 12-July 26, lunch, 11 a.m.• Peach Orchard Road and Ridge Street, June 12-July 26, lunch, noon.• Pearl Street Apartments, Pearl Street and Morlan Park Road, June 12-July 26, lunch, 10:15 a.m.• Rowan County Health Department, 1811 E Innes. St., June 12 and 21, July 12 and 26, lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.• 140 Titan Drive, June 12-July 26, lunch, 11:15 a.m.• Town Court Mobile Home Park, Mooresville Road and Town Court, June 12-July 26, lunch, 11:30 a.m.• Westridge Place and Westridge Village Apartments, 100 Donner Drive, June 12-July 26, lunch, 10 a.m.
