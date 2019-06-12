Sheriff: Woman charged after runaways from children’s home found at her house

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County woman was given a citation by deputies after two runaways from a local children’s home were found at her house.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, two girls, ages 13 and 15, who live at the Nazareth Child & Family Cocnnection in Rockwell, were found in a spare bedroom of a house on Mill Street in Landis.
Deputies say Trishia Kathleen Bassett, 41, is the mother of one of the girls. When deputies arrived at the home while looking for the girls, Bassett told them she didn’t know they were there.
Bassett was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
