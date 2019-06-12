One killed, others injured in shooting during uptown Charlotte graduation party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three men were found shot, one fatally, at an apartment building in uptown Charlotte early Wednesday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a building on Graham Street at 6th Street around 12:52 a.m. and found three men shot in a stairwell of an apartment building. One of the men was pronounced dead on scene and the other two men were taken to Atrium with minor injuries.
Police say another victim showed up at Novant hospital with a gunshot wound. That person is expected to be OK.
The shooting happened in the street, police say, but likely sparked from an altercation at a large teen graduation party.
No names have been released.
Detectives are searching for additional witnesses and working to collect evidence.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.