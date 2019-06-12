Movie on 1917 Houston riot to begin shooting in Salisbury, road closures planned

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is one of only a handful of North Carolina locations that will serve as the backdrop for the upcoming film, “The 24th,” directed by Academy Award winning director, Kevin Willmott, who co-wrote the screenplay for “The Black KKKlansman.”
“The 24th” is a true story about the all-black Twenty-Fourth United States Infantry Regiment, set in Houston, Texas in 1917. The story centers around a riot by the soldiers that left 15 dead. The incident resulted in the largest murder trial in history – 19 men were sentenced to execution and 41 men sentenced to life in prison.
The movie stars Trai Byers (The 24th co-writer), Aja Naomi King, Mykelti Williamson, Thomas Haden Church and Bashir Salahuddin.Film production will result in limited overnight production and weekly road closures beginning on Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 28 in downtown Salisbury and other neighborhood areas.
Salisbury residents can expect full road closures and Intermittent Traffic Control – the temporary closure of a travel lane(s) or street(s), during filming. Most road closures are not all-day, but times are subject to change:
Monday, June 17
E. Kerr St. from Lee St. to Railroad tracks 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.(Turning from North Long onto E. Kerr will be closed to thru traffic)
E. Council St. from Depot St. (Railroad Tracks) to N. Long St. 12 p.m. (noon) to 7 p.m.(will close at city parking lot to N. Long) No street parking
Lot on corner of E. Council St. and N. Long St.
Tuesday, June 18
Depot Street from E. Liberty St. to E. Kerr St. No street parking
Wednesday, June 19
Thursday, June 20 S. Jackson St. from W. Fisher St. to W. Bank St 2 to 10 p.m. No Street Parking
ITC: Intermittent Traffic Control W. Bank St. from S. Fulton St. to S. Jackson St.
ROAD CLOSURE 2 to 10 p.m.
Friday, June 21
E. Council St. from Depot St. to N. Long St.
ITC: Intermittent Traffic Control 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Depot Street from E. Liberty St. to E. Kerr St.No street parking
Monday, June 24 E. Bank St. from S. Long St. to S. Clay St.S. Shaver St. from E. Fisher St. to E. Horah St. E. Bank St. to E. Fisher St.
ITC: Intermittent Traffic Control 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. S. Long St. Lane Closure
Tuesday, June 25S. Church St. from W. Thomas St. to W. McCubbins St. ROAD CLOSURE 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 26
S. Shaver St. from E. Bank St to E. Innes St E. Fisher from S. Long to S. Clay St ROAD CLOSURE 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. E. Council St. from Depot St. to N. Long St. ROAD CLOSURE 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Thursday, June 27
Bank St. from Main St. to S. Long St.S. Lee St. from E. Horah St. to E. Fisher St. ROAD CLOSURE 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Closures are subject to change, please check Salisburync.gov/Film for updates.
