Man sentenced to at least 18 years in prison for murder in Catawba Co.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was sentenced to 18 to 22 years in prison following his conviction for second-degree murder in Catawba County.
A Catawba County Superior Court judge sentenced 51-year-old Jeffrey Hoppes after he entered a guilty plea on Tuesday. Hoppes will serve his period of incarceration in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.
Hoppes pleaded guilty to the 2017 death of 45-year-old Angela Smith Tramble in Maiden.
Officials say the two were involved in a troubled relationship and they believe Hoppes shot Tramble with a rifle after she tried to break up with him.
A 911 call indicated that Hoppes intended to kill himself after killing Tramble. Hoppes apparently attempted to take his life with a gunshot but severely injured his jaw instead.
