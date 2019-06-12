Man reportedly robbed at knifepoint, then arrested for having meth

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police arrested three people early Wednesday morning for allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint, then the victim was arrested on drug charges.
According to a police report, officers responded to the 1500 block of Bluff Court, which is off Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill.
A man, identified as 34-year-old Justin Mendenhall, told police he was robbed at knifepoint by three people. He reported that the three people left in a blue Pontiac Bonneville.
Police say they located the vehicle about five minutes later. According to the report evidence, including the victim’s stolen items, were found in the car.
Police arrested 27-year-old Matthew Shelly Jr, 19-year-old McKenna Baird, and 31-year-old Kenneth Hargett for armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon in commission of a violent crime, criminal conspiracy.
According to the police report, the man who reported the armed robbery, Justin Mendenhall, was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
