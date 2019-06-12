Knights drop wild slugfest to Mets 15-8

In the top of the sixth, Mets pitcher Zach Lee quickly got the first two outs of the inning. The third wouldn’t come as easily. Collins walked then scored on Alcides Escobar’s double off the wall in center to get a run back. Two hitters later, Danny Mendick singled home Escobar. The next hitter, Engel, hit a fly ball over Nimmo’s head in center for a two-run triple. He would score on a wild pitch to cut the Mets’ lead to 9-8 before Syracuse finally ended the inning.