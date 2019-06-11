East Texas city declares itself as a sanctuary for the unborn

WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - An East Texas city with a population of about 2,200 has declared itself as a sanctuary for the unborn.
Waskom’s five council members also have voted unanimously to ban abortion within the city’s corporate limits.
The actions on the two Right to Life ordinances came during the City Council’s meeting Tuesday evening.
Two days earlier, Right to Life of East Texas and First Baptist Church of Waskom held a rally.
In a Facebook post, Right to Life of East Texas says the Resolution for Life declares “that all human life, including fetal life at every stage of gestation, must always be protected and that society must protect those who cannot protect themselves.”
The group goes on to claim that the action makes Waskom the first sanctuary city for the unborn in Texas.
