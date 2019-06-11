East Texas city declares itself as a sanctuary for the unborn

Council members also have banned abortions

East Texas city declares itself as a sanctuary for the unborn
The city of Waskom, Texas, has banned abortion and declared itself as a sanctuary city for the unborn.
By Curtis Heyen | June 11, 2019 at 7:22 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 7:24 AM

WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - An East Texas city with a population of about 2,200 has declared itself as a sanctuary for the unborn.

Waskom’s five council members also have voted unanimously to ban abortion within the city’s corporate limits.

The actions on the two Right to Life ordinances came during the City Council’s meeting Tuesday evening.

Two days earlier, Right to Life of East Texas and First Baptist Church of Waskom held a rally.

In a Facebook post, Right to Life of East Texas says the Resolution for Life declares “that all human life, including fetal life at every stage of gestation, must always be protected and that society must protect those who cannot protect themselves.”

The group goes on to claim that the action makes Waskom the first sanctuary city for the unborn in Texas.

Dr Ivy Shelton

June 9, 2019 Pro Life

Posted by First Baptist Church Waskom on Sunday, June 9, 2019
Bro Rusty Thomas

June 9, 2019 PM Right to Life East Texas

Posted by First Baptist Church Waskom on Sunday, June 9, 2019

From Sunday Night: Right to Life of East Texas joined with First Baptist Church Waskom for a historic gathering called, ...

Posted by Right to Life of East Texas on Monday, June 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.