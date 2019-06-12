Deadly motorcycle crash closes Hwy 73, leaves hundreds without power in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a tree in Lincoln County early Wednesday morning, troopers say.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. along Highway 73 near Club Drive and N. Pilot Knob Road, closing the area.
Around 740 homes were without power after the crash brought down power lines, Duke Energy reports.
Troopers cleared the scene but the North Carolina Department of Transportation closed the highway down in both directions.
