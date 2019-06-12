One killed in crash on I-485 outer in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 485 in west Charlotte Wednesday morning, shutting down part of the highway for a time.
The wreck happened around 4 a.m. on I-485 outer between Moores Chapel Road and Interstate 85, officials say.
Lanes were closed as crews worked to clear the scene.
It appears at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.
No names have been released.
Details surrounding how the deadly wreck happened were not provided.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.