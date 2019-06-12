One killed in crash on I-485 outer in west Charlotte

One killed in crash on I-485 outer in west Charlotte
A fatal crash Wednesday morning closed part of I-485 outer between Moores Chapel Road and Interstate 85. (Source: NCDOT)
June 12, 2019 at 6:21 AM EDT - Updated June 12 at 8:28 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 485 in west Charlotte Wednesday morning, shutting down part of the highway for a time.

The wreck happened around 4 a.m. on I-485 outer between Moores Chapel Road and Interstate 85, officials say.

#BREAKING TRAFFIC ALERT: A deadly crash has shut down I-485 outer between Moores Chapel Road and I-85 in west Charlotte » https://bit.ly/2IFKplF

Posted by WBTV News on Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Lanes were closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

It appears at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

No names have been released.

Details surrounding how the deadly wreck happened were not provided.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.