Coastal storm to bring mid-week weather shift

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a phenomenal day Tuesday, today will be dominated by clouds, showers and much cooler temperatures as coastal storm rides north up the beaches and throws moisture back our way.
In fact, afternoon readings will be running about 15° below average for mid-June, holding mostly in the 60s to near 70°.
Rain may be most concentrated along the I-85 corridor, but most any neighborhood is fair game for wet weather today. As for the places which picked up the most rain over this past weekend, being farther north and west from the storm, the likelihood of more flooding seems pretty low.
We will be monitoring the situation, just in case.
Rain will gradually taper down tonight as the storm pulls away, but there’s a small chance for a passing thundershower Thursday as our next front blows through. Otherwise, Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer with highs near 80°
Sunshine returns Friday with very low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.
By the weekend, more typical mid-June weather is anticipated. Lots of sunshine with increasing humidity and by Father’s Day, a slight chance for a thundershower, though a better chance may come Monday and Tuesday.
Highs will be in the middle 80s Saturday followed by upper 80s to low 90s Sunday through Tuesday.
Be safe on the roads today!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
