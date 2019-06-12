Charlotte men accused of trafficking more than $200k worth of marijuana near Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WBTV) - Georgia law enforcement officials arrested three Charlotte men who are accused of trafficking 70 pounds of marijuana, valued at more than $200,000.
The three men were arrested in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into subjects trafficking marijuana via the I-85 corridor from Metro Atlanta north to neighboring states.
The three were arrested following a traffic stop by near the Hamilton Mill Road Exit on Interstate 85 northbound Tuesday afternoon.
Agents arrested 34-year-old Phetprasong Souriyo, 28-year-old Brandy Souriyo, 30-year-old Somphone Thongkhamdy of Charlotte. The three are charged with trafficking marijuana.
Agents seized approximately 70 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $200,000.
The investigation continues.
