Charlotte men accused of trafficking more than $200k worth of marijuana near Atlanta

Agents seized approximately 70 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $200,000.
By WBTV Web Staff | June 12, 2019 at 7:16 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 7:16 PM

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WBTV) - Georgia law enforcement officials arrested three Charlotte men who are accused of trafficking 70 pounds of marijuana, valued at more than $200,000.

The three men were arrested in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into subjects trafficking marijuana via the I-85 corridor from Metro Atlanta north to neighboring states.

The three were arrested following a traffic stop by near the Hamilton Mill Road Exit on Interstate 85 northbound Tuesday afternoon.

Agents arrested 34-year-old Phetprasong Souriyo, 28-year-old Brandy Souriyo, 30-year-old Somphone Thongkhamdy of Charlotte. The three are charged with trafficking marijuana.

The investigation continues.

