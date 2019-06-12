Charlotte Hornet Cody Zeller knows there are big shoes to fill out there, makes major donation to Samaritan’s Feet

“It’s pretty amazing! You’ve got a volunteer, someone like Cody Zeller on one side and me on the other side, the kids are sitting right in front of us. We ask what their names are and what their dreams area. This is while we are washing their feet. We are asking them, how do you want to change the world? We put on these new shoes and say, now uses these shoes to go change the world,” Ohonme told us.