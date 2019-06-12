Charlotte Hornet Cody Zeller knows there are big shoes to fill out there, makes major donation to Samaritan’s Feet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets player Cody Zeller will make some young men very happy with a major donation Wednesday to Samaritan’s Feet.
The 7-foot-tall Center found out how great the need is for kids and teens who wear the same size he does - a 16. He told Manny Ohonme, the Founder and President of Samaritan’s Feet, he wanted to help.
“So, Cody told me, ‘I can’t even imagine if you’re a kid and you wear size 16! Where does a parent find those shoes? Even if you can afford them, they’re hard to find.’ So, we decided to team up together,” Ohonme said.
Wednesday was the kick-off of their back-to-school shoe drive.
Zeller had 200 pairs of size 16 kicks delivered to Samaritan’s Feet offices on Center Park Road.
Ohonme says they’ve reached out to over four hundred coaches to find student players who really need these shoes. They will set up a distribution at the center for the end of the month. Ohonme says the experience of giving the shoes can transform a young person’s life.
“It’s pretty amazing! You’ve got a volunteer, someone like Cody Zeller on one side and me on the other side, the kids are sitting right in front of us. We ask what their names are and what their dreams area. This is while we are washing their feet. We are asking them, how do you want to change the world? We put on these new shoes and say, now uses these shoes to go change the world,” Ohonme told us.
Samaritan’s Feet will continue to take donations of all sizes of new shoes. They are located at 1836 Center Park Drive in Charlotte.
