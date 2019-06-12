After a cool Wednesday, we’ll back on the summertime track Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today has been a cool one! We hit 71° last night at midnight and have gotten cooler since. The showers have been fairly light but enough to keep it cool and wet most of the afternoon.
Showers continue to be possible through the evening.
Thursday will take us back to conditions closer to what we had on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s and it will be sunny. As a bonus, humidity levels will remain low too. Friday will be similar but highs may stay just shy of 80°.
Temperatures return to the mid 80s on Saturday. We will be in the upper 80s on Sunday and that is when the humidity will turn back on. There is also a 20% chance for showers on Sunday.
Next week will feel like summer. Highs will be in the low 90s and it will be humid. Afternoon thunderstorms are a pretty good bet.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.