Wounded warrior given keys to new home

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday night, Mike and Marie Stackpole will probably still be smiling after getting the keys to their new Gaston County home from Purple Heart Homes.
“We were very speechless when we received word that we would receive a home from Purple Heart Homes. Nothing has come easy for Michael and I,” Marie Stackpole said of life since her husband was injured on two tours of duty in the Middle East.
“We can't thank Purple Heart Homes and this community enough for all they've done for us,” she continued.
Purple Heart Homes is a non-profit out of Statesville. The organization is run by veterans, for veterans.
The family was chosen for Purple Heart Homes “Home Ownership Program.” The organization gets homes donated by banks, then contractors donate their time for renovations to accommodate the needs of the wounded veteran.
Tim Parker, the Chief Operating Officer of Purple Heart Homes, was in Bessemer City for this morning’s Key Presentation Ceremony.
“This is what we do for our veterans. We have two different programs. The “Aging in Place” program where we help veterans with their existing homes. Then the “Home Ownership” program where they can purchase a home for fifty percent of its appraised value,” he explained.
After five years in the home, Parker explained, Purple Heart Homes then gives the money the family has invested back to them. This way they have achieved home ownership. And in five years have a substantial amount of money to choose to invest in their kids’ education, or savings for retirement.
Because the organization relies so heavily on community support, they are always looking for business partners to offer their services to make these dreams come true for the men and women who have served our country.
For Mike and Marie, this is a dream come true.
“We are just so very grateful,” Marie said after getting the keys to the new home.
