Sunshine expected ahead of coastal storm system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last night’s front has pushed off to the east, taking the showers with it. Behind it, skies have cleared and we’re getting set for a beautiful day!
Sunshine will dominate today with lowering humidity and slightly below-average afternoon readings in the lower 80s.
We’ll remain rain-free tonight under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows fall settle back into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
A few showers will return on Wednesday as a weak wave of low-pressure slides by to our south before we quiet down and warm up for the rest of the week. The best chance for rain Wednesday appears to be along and south / east of I-85. With any luck, the areas hardest hit over the weekend will escape much additional rain.
Clouds and cool breezes dominate Wednesday with highs for most not far from 70°.
Sunshine returns for the end of the week with lower 80s and dry conditions prevailing.
By the weekend, more typical mid-June weather is anticipated. Lots of sunshine with increasing humidity and by Father’s Day, a slight chance for a thundershower.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
