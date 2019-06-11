Sunny today... but downright cool tomorrow!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hope you have enjoyed today’s Carolina blue skies. Tomorrow, they will be covered with clouds and showers.
Wednesday will be a much different day from today. There is a chance for showers and it will be much cooler. In fact, highs will be running almost 15 degrees below average. While we are looking at another chance for rain, it looks like the best chance will be the farther south and east you go.
The places which picked up the most rain over the weekend are farther north and west. While we will be monitoring the situation, the likelihood of more flooding seems low.
Thursday and Friday will bring back weather similar to today. Highs will be in the low 80s and it will be sunny. Maybe the best part will be the humidity. It will be quite low by June standards as we head into the weekend.
By the second half of the weekend and next week, the humidity will return and so will afternoon t-storm chances. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
