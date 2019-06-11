Statesville Planning Board approves flag size change recommendation after lawsuit over giant American flag

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Planning Board approved a recommendation Monday to increase the size of flags allowed in certain areas.
The unanimous vote came just weeks after the city filed a lawsuit asking a judge to order an injunction to force a local business to take down a giant American flag at Gander RV on I-77. On May 29, Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh asked the Statesville Planning Department to draft a text amendment that would allow the large flag to continue flying.
At Monday’s meeting, the Planning Board unanimously approved a recommendation to increase the size from 25’ x 40’ to 40’ x 80’.
“As part of the Planning Board’s recommendation, they asked the code contain additional language enhancing the engineering and design of the flag poles, and also advised to add language referencing the U.S. Flag Code as found in Title 4 of the United States Code,” city officials said.
The owner of Gander RV and reality television star Marcus Lemonis said in late May that the flag would stay even if he was jailed for contempt of court.
The Board’s recommendation will be presented to City Council at its June 17 meeting as part of the request to amend the code. A text amendment requires two votes by the council before it can be enacted.
