Senior Stories: Srivishnu Turamalla

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the coming weeks, thousands of CMS students will be crossing the stage and earning their diploma. Some will be going off to college, some will join the military and some will go right into the workforce.
But before they do, we want to put the spotlight on them. We begin with Srivishnu Turamalla, who’s graduating from Mallard Creek High School. And he’s already got a long list of achievements:
- 9th in his class
- Math Honors Societ
- National Technical Honor Society
- Robotics
- DECA
- Executive Class Council
- Head Captaion of the soccer team
- Kicker for the football team
- Founder of Maverick Mentors
- Drummer
Turamalla says his teachers and coaches mean a lot to him, and that it was them who pushed him to be the person he is today.
“Without them I wouldn’t have done the things I’ve done here at Mallard Creek for sure,” he said during an interview for On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll.
His senior year, he says, was the first year ever playing football. He says his soccer background helped him adjust - tackling both sports at the same time all while keeping his GPA at 4.528.
While balancing football, soccer, and his academics, Turamalla also co-founded the Maverick Mentors, a group of older students who help out freshman just coming into high school.
“I felt like it was my duty and my responsibility as a student here at Mallard Creek to leave a legacy of some sort and really help out other students,” he said.
That project, he says, will live on at Mallard Creek after he graduates. And he has advice for future generations as well.
“Always prioritize what means the most to you, and make the things that mean the most to you matter in life,” he said. “So whether that be your classes, the clubs you’re in, the sports you play - just make sure you give it 100 percent and things will work out in the end.”
