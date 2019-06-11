Savannah police officer arrested on battery, cruelty to children charges

Cpl. Andrew Inglett. Source: Chatham County Police Department. (Source: Chatham County Police Department.)
June 11, 2019 at 11:38 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 2:05 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police Department officer has been arrested on charges of battery and cruelty to children.

Cpl. Andrew Inglett was arrested Monday, June 10, and was booked into the Chatham County Jail.

A public information officer for SPD said that there is an active investigation involving Cpl. Inglett by the Chatham County Police Department and he has been placed on administrative leave.

