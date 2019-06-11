NC House reinstates Hurricane Recovery Committee as new reports find improper spending of relief funds

“In order to provide context, it is important to note that by the time NCEM received the funding in early 2017, emergency sheltering operations for Hurricane Matthew, which struck on October 8, 2016, had mostly concluded. NCEM initially utilized the funds from this appropriation to place families in motels and to fund the Disaster Rental Assistance Program, which provided short-term housing needs,” Sprayberry’s response said. “At this point, many low-to moderate income families were in desperate need of housing assistance and neither FEMA nor HUD funding was available to help.”