‘I felt like my foot was inside the shark’s jaw’: 19-year-old surfer recalls moment he was bitten by shark

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - He had just ridden a wave in when he felt it. Something pull on his foot, and pull him off his surfboard. Nineteen-year-old Austin Reed is recovering Tuesday from surgery on his foot after he says he was bitten by a shark Monday off Ocean Isle Beach.
“I felt pressure on my leg and it kind of yanked me," Reed said.
According to Reed, a UNCW student, he and his friend, Tyler, had been surfing for about 20 minutes around 2 p.m. Monday. When he was pulled off his board, Reed yelled to Tyler he thought a shark bit him. Tyler threw Reed on his surfboard and paddled them both to shore.
When they got there, Reed hopped on one leg down the beach to his family, blood dripping from his foot the whole way. His mom, who is an emergency room nurse, wrapped up the wound until paramedics got there. Reed was brought to New Hanover Regional Hospital, and he and his family said they’re thankful it wasn’t worse.
Reed, an avid surfer, kept his sense of humor through the entire ordeal.
“The waves were really big, so I thought it was going to be a really fun day and I go out there, and I’m like, ‘wow, the waves are really big.' I told him [Tyler] for some reason that if any day were I to get bitten by a shark it would be today. I don’t know why I said that. The water just looked kind of not really like ‘sharky,’ but it just looked weird for some reason," Reed said.
Reed said he hopes his experience doesn’t scare others away from the beach. He plans to be back on his board once he recovers, but will never surf alone. He expects to be released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Reed and his family plan to reach out to Paige Winter who was bitten by a shark earlier this month at Fort Macon State Park. Winter lost her leg in the attack and had damage to her hands.
